Golden Oaks Retirement Center held the opening ceremony for its Olympics on Friday afternoon.
The ceremony included a procession of athletes, including a torch lighting and flag procession led by a 100-year-old independent living athlete.
The arena is the glass-enclosed multipurpose room between the two five story apartment towers.
Residents will play games at 2 p.m. each Friday. The games feature “synchronized swimming,” in which competitors wear a thigh high panty hose with a tennis ball in the toe over their foreheads and try to knock over a water bottle. Residents will compete in heats of three, with the winner of each heat moving on to the finals. Another event is the javelin throw, where residents toss a bean bag over a course length of more than 25 feet. At the end of the course, they then must try to toss the bean bag into the hole on a cornhole board.
Gold, silver and bronze medals will be awarded. The oldest athlete competing in assisted living is 103, while the oldest in long-term care is 101.
