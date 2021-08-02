The Harlem Globetrotters will bring their new Spread Game Tour to Enid on Aug. 18 at Stride Bank Center.
According to a Globetrotters' news release, the "Spread Game Tour is a basketball event like no other. Ankle-breaking moves, jaw-dropping swa, and rim-rattling dunks are only some of the thrills you can expect from this new version of the Globetrotters game. Part street ball from the players who defined it, part interactive family entertainment, the live event will show off the best of the Globetrotters in a dazzling exhibition of talent and game."
The game will be at 7 p.m. Aug. 18. For tickets, go to https://www.harlemglobetrotters.com/World-Tour/Schedule/Stride-Bank-Center.
“We’re ready to start spreading game again to our fans, especially the next generation,” said Coach Barry Hardy, vice president of player personnel and tour development. “The players are showcasing their skills as ballers like you’ve never seen the Globetrotters before.”
As a joint collaboration with award-winning Broadway professionals, the show will introduce exciting, new characters. The Globetrotters will feature newly redesigned all-black jerseys that will feature the classic stars and stripes.
The Spread Game Tour also is introducing new premium fan experiences, subject to availability, that allow the audience to interact directly with the players, including:
• The Celebrity Court Pass, giving fans exclusive access to the court, where they will have the opportunity to see the players warm up.
• One-on-One Meet and Greet, granting a limited number of fans the opportunity to spend time with the players before the game.
• The #SQUADZONE, putting fans on the floor close to the action as an official member of the Globetrotters’ hype team. This ticket comes with a seat on the floor, the opportunity for up-close interaction with te players and a fast pass for the fifth quarter autograph session.
• Magic Pass, allowing fans to join the players on court before the game to shoot some hoops, get autographs and snap pics.
