ENID, Okla. — James Rainey, principal at Glenwood Elementary School, has been placed on leave by the Enid Public Schools district.
“Yes, it is accurate that the Glenwood Elementary Principal has been placed on Administrative Leave with Pay pending the outcome of an investigation," according to an emailed statement by the district's administration offices.
The investigation is an internal district effort, Sam Robinson, EPS chief financial officer, confirmed.
"This is an internal personnel issue that we are not at liberty to discuss publicly. But we hope to have the issue resolved shortly,” Darrell Floyd, superintendent, said in the email.
Rainey was hired in 2007 as the principal at Glenwood. He came into the Enid district as an assistant principal at Waller in 2005 before assuming duties at Glenwood. He was rehired this year in April along with many other district staff.
Mary Withey, assistant principal at Glenwood and Prairie View, is temporarily handling principal duties at Glenwood, according to the district. Enid students will be dismissed for summer break on Friday, May 19, 2023.
