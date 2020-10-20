Girl Scouts Western Oklahoma is enrolling students for "Geekapalooza," a virtual STEAM festival for kids.
The program will provide online sessions and hands-on activities Nov. 8-13. The workshops, geared for kids ages preschool to middle school, will be open to all families who want to learn about topics ranging from art to engineering, according to a Girl Scouts press release.
“This year’s sessions will include opening remarks from meteorologist Emily Sutton and STEAM professionals from Boeing, Pelco, Trifecta and many others,” said Girl Scouts Western Oklahoma CEO Shannon Evers. “Participants will learn about everything from aerodynamics to augmented reality. It’s going to be a fantastic program at a time when many families are seeking safe enrichment opportunities for their kids.”
Geekapalooza kicks off with opening remarks at 7 p.m., Nov. 8, which is National STEAM Day, and sessions will be held online Nov. 9-13 at 4 and 5 p.m. Each session will be recorded, so participating families can watch at their convenience.
Tickets are available at www.metrrofamilymagazine.com/geekapalooza.
The cost per household to participate is $12 for general admission. General admission participants will receive a list of household items needed to complete hands-on projects during the week.
A $35 VIP ticket option also is available. VIP ticket holders will receive the necessary materials before the festival begins, as well as coupons for family-friendly activities around the metro.
“We hope families will take advantage of some incredible programming,” Evers said. “Our goal is to ensure that kids across our state don’t miss out on quality STEM education during this time of uncertainty. All of the hand-on experiences are guided by some of the best experts in their fields and are meant to bring families together in a safe, fun way. We can’t wait to share it.”
Geekapalooza is hosted through a partnership between Girl Scouts Western Oklahoma and Metro Family Magazine.
Geekapalooza is sponsored by Boeing, Lingo Construction, Google, Pelco, Devon Energy, Francis Tuttle Technology Center, Delaware Resource Group of Oklahoma, LLC and OSU College of Engineering, Architecture & Technology. Vendor partners include Oklahoma Aquarium, Oklahoma A+ Schools, REES, Science Museum Oklahoma, Moore Norman Technology Center, Cooper Project Advisors, Chisel Creative and Oklahoma Hall of Fame.
