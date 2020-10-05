GUTHRIE, Okla. — Enid author and event organizer Tammy Wilson will be one of three featured presenters when Oklahoma Event Company hosts Ghost Stories Around the Campfire at 7 p.m. Friday in Guthrie.
Wilson will team up with Tonya Hacker, of Guthrie, co-author with Wilson of the book "Ghostlahoma — 100 years of Oklahoma's Haunted History," and Tulsa resident Teri French, author of the books "Tulsa's Haunted Memories" and "100 Things to Do In Tulsa Before You Die." Wilson also conducts Eerie Enid Ghost Tours and French leads Tulsa Spirit Tours.
Billed as an "evening of spooky stories," the event will include dinner, a s'mores bar, ghost stories, eerie Oklahoma lore and urban legends in the woods around a campfire. Tickets are $35 per person. The location of the event will only be divulged to ticket purchasers.
Wilson said the campfire format came about partly due to COVID-19 and the need to find a "fun, but safe" way to enjoy the fall and some eerie tales.
"We were trying to think of things people could do outdoors, where everyone could social distance," Wilson said, "and it's fall, so it's a fun time for a campfire anyway, so we just put it all together."
The event had an earlier showing, in September, in Enid, and had about 50 attendees.
"The one in Enid was really well-received," Wilson said. "We sold a lot more tickets than we thought we would. It went really well, and people had a great time."
Organizers are planning a third installment of Ghost Stories Around the Campfire sometime in November in Tulsa.
To order tickets, text or call (580) 402-6732.
