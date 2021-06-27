Howdy market watchers. Rain makes grain and there is plenty in the forecast this next week. What started as a weekend of chances now extends through the end of the week, as of now.
Mid-week relief was welcome for corn, beans, milo and sesame this past week, as was a break from scorching temps and wheat harvest. The wetter weather, however, has combines scurrying to get finished as the harvest progresses further north faster than usual with hot temps covering Kansas at the same time as Texas and Oklahoma, which are now near 70% complete. Kansas is only about 30% complete. The additional precipitation and cooler temps reaching only the low- to mid-80s will be ideal for tasseling corn and other summer crops getting started, but will slow some double-crop intentions from getting planted. Note that sesame can be planted up to July 10 in case it gets too late for other intended crops.
Friday was expiration day for July grain options. In-the-money puts and calls will have exercised into futures come Sunday evening if they were not sold Friday. Of course, out-of-the-money options just expired. First Notice Day to roll or exit July futures comes the day before USDA’s important June 30 planted acre and grain stocks reports. Average trade guesses for corn acreage versus USDA’s last March update call for an increase of 2.6 million acres, and a 1.36 million acre increase for soybeans. Winter, spring wheat and cotton acres all are expected to be down slightly, while sorghum acres called higher, which is no surprise given attractive basis bids above corn futures.
June 1 grain stocks in the U.S. are expected to be significantly lower versus last year, the impetus behind the rally in grains. No matter where the acre number for corn and soybeans ends up, it will likely be the trigger for returning volatility coinciding with the end of the month. Friday’s selloff to the bottom of the recent range was driven by the Supreme Court ruling in favor of refiners to overturn a 2020 lower court ruling that the EPA could only grant waivers to refiners that had received them in prior waivers. No doubt continued wet weather pattern across much of the corn belt barring the northwest portion, fund liquidation, option expiration day and squaring up prior to next week’s crop report were also factors.
July corn finished the week near $6.36, while December futures finished at the 100-day moving average just below $5.20. July KC wheat held the 20-day moving average right at $6.00 to finish the week. Note that grain bids will roll to the September futures contract by Tuesday if not already and likely apply the carry to the basis, which means the basis will become more negative given the September futures are higher.
As we discuss every year, if you’re selling wheat at these levels, consider purchasing call options to replace your long exposure to the market. If you spend 20 cents per bushel, that is equivalent to 5 months of storage at 4 cents per bushel per month. This does not include the time value and opportunity cost of money that will cost you more than 4 cents per bushel per month by holding grain in the elevator. A 20 cent per bushel call option on the 5,000-bushel contract costs $1,000. Holding 5,000 bushels of physical wheat in the elevator not only costs storage plus interest, but also ties up $30,000 at $6.00 per bushel. Consider this capital efficient strategy to market your wheat and pay down expenses for growing crops.
Another source of volatility ahead for grain markets will be China demand. Living and working in Asia for a decade, I learned the sensitivity of food inflation on developing economies as well as to a country’s leadership in controlling price spikes for essential items. China’s communist leadership, however, considers it a national security threat. In recent years, China has been stepping up efforts to control the public domain. While data from China already is opaque by design, this week’s closure of Hong Kong’s pro-democracy Apply Daily newspaper is yet another step in mainland China’s action to extinguish freedom of speech there. This also has extended to reports on crop conditions and demand needs. When China buys, the market moves. It was reported this week that a Chinese grain analyst was jailed with another under house arrest for reporting on crop shortages and import needs. As the fear of arrest slows the flow of accurate analysis from within China to outside markets, surprises to the market could become more acute. We will continue to report on these developments.
With grain markets continuing to be under pressure, the cattle market has found relief. After a selloff on Monday, feeder cattle futures made a new high for the week on Friday. August feeders closed at $159.550 after two inside days on the chart Wednesday and Thursday. USDA’s monthly cattle on feed report was released Friday at 2 p.m. June 1 on-feed numbers were marginally below average estimates at 100.2% versus 100.5% expected. May placements were lower than expected at 93.1% versus average expectations of 95.4%. May marketings were exactly as expected at 123.4%. June, August and October live cattle futures finished the week with inside days on the charts. Cash fats traded at $125 this week.
The rebound in equities and news of more federal spending should continue to boost demand as cities reopen. News of a new COVID variant should be watched and know that the Biden administration likely will react quicker at shutting things down than we’ve previously experienced. The grain markets this next week will write the direction for cattle futures in the weeks ahead. I offer both futures and options on the CME, as well as Livestock Risk Protection through crop insurance. If you’re ready to trade commodity markets, give me a call at (580) 232-2272 or stop by my office to get your account set up and discuss strategies to pursue your objectives. Self-trading accounts are also available. It is never too late to start and there is no operation too small to get a risk management and marketing plan in place.
Wishing everyone a successful trading week.
Sidwell is a Series 3 licensed commodity futures broker and principal of Sidwell Strategies. He can be reached at (580) 232-2272 or at brady@sidwellstrategies.com. Futures and options trading involves the risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Review full disclaimer at http://www.sidwellstrategies.com/disclaimer.
