Garfield County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in identifying several people involved in a theft reported earlier in the month.
Lt. Laura Skinner said about 3:30 a.m. June 10, several vehicles were burglarized in the 100 to 200 blocks of Kimbra Drive. Among the items taken were several credit cards, which the suspects used, and attempted to use, at area businesses. The two men and a woman are believed to be traveling in a black Dodge pickup with a silver toolbox.
Garfield County Sheriff's Office has released surveillance video stills of one of the suspects and asks anyone who can identify him to call the office at (580) 548-2472. Skinner can be reached at extension 6945.
