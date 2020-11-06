Garfield County Republican Women’s Club will meet Friday at Enid YWCA, 525 S. Quincy.
Lunch begins at 11:30 a.m., with the meeting and program at noon. The program will honor and remember Veterans Day and the military for their service and sacrifice for our freedom. Connie Blankenship, board president of Vietnam Wall Memorial and Veterans Park, along with two special guests will present the program.
If you plan to eat the catered lunch from Angel Delight, RSVP via text or phone call to (580) 699-0777 no later than Wednesday morning. Cost of lunch is $8 per person. Social distancing and sanitation practices will be followed. T
he annual November service project will include sending Christmas cards to military women and men. Members are asked to bring signed cards to the Friday meeting. Those bringing cards are reminded to sign them with first name only. Club members are asked to bring donations of household cleaning and toiletry items, and hygiene supplies for the YWCA Crisis Center.
