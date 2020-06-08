GCRW host Republican forum Thursday

Garfield County Republican Women will host their annual candidate rally Thursday.
The rally begins at 5:30 p.m. at YWCA Enid, 525 S. Quincy.
GCRW President Roxanne Pollard said eight candidates who will be on the June 30 primary ballot will attend the forum. She said each candidate will be given 10 minutes to present their platform.
Because of social distancing restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will not be a question-and-answer session. Attendance will be limited to about 35 people, the allowed occupancy of the room according to current restrictions.
Pollard said the event will be streamed on the group's Facebook page.
Those attending the event are: J.J. Stitt, running for U.S. Senate against incumbent Jim Inhofe; Rep. Chad Caldwell and Taylor Venus, running for state representative; Sen. Roland Pederson and David Mason, running for state Senate; and the three candidates for Garfield County sheriff, Jody Helm, Dariel Momsen and Cory Rink.
Pollard said the candidates have been limited in their campaigning due to the pandemic and the forum will give voters a chance to get much-needed information.
"Every vote counts," she said, "and it's really going to make a difference."
The last day to request an absentee ballot for the June 30 primary election is 5 p.m. June 23.
