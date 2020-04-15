Gaslight Theatre is making some changes to its schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Audition dates for “Twelfth Night” have been changed to May 11-12, and auditions for “Little Shop of Horrors” have been changed to May 18-19. There also may be a need to change the format of the auditions to video auditions, according to Gaslight. Final decisions will be made at the May 4 board meeting and published no later than May 5.
In addition to changing the audition dates for “Twelfth Night” and “Little Shop of Horrors,” the Gaslight board also is aware of the possibility of changing production dates for several upcoming productions, including “No Exit,” Kids Drama Camp, “Twelfth Night” and “Little Shop of Horrors.”
The Gaslight Box Office will continue to be closed until the city and state emergency orders have expired.
