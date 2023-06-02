ENID, Okla. — Amidst a rainy First Friday celebration, a packed theater awaited the announcement of the Gaslight Theatre’s upcoming productions on Friday, June 2, 2023.
After interviewing directors and reviewing their productions, Gaslight’s play selection committee chose eight shows for the 2023-24 season. In honor of the theater’s 30th year of Shakespeare in the Park, the committee handpicked multiple shows that celebrate Shakespeare and his works.
The following plays made the cut for the 2023-24 season:
• Sept. 15-17, 30th annual Shakespeare in the Park, “Hamlet” by William Shakespeare. Directed by Bailey Wilson.
• Oct. 20-22 and 27-28, “The Book of Will” by Lauren Gunderson. Directed by Christianne Chase.
• Dec. 8-10 and 15-17, “A Christmas Story” by Philip Grecian. Directed by Catina Sundvall.
• Jan. 19-21 and 26-27, 2024, Teen production, “As You Like It” by William Shakespeare. Directed by Lori Coleman.
• Feb. 9-10 and 16-17, 2024, annual Dinner Theatre, “Death and Deceit on the Nile” by Peter DePietro. Directed by Tammy Wilson.
• March 16-17 and 23-24, 2024, Children’s Theatre, “Hansel and Gretel.” Directed by Mary Aiaka Kent.
• May 10-12 and 17-18, 2024, “Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead” by Tom Stoppard. Directed by Charlet Ringwald.
• July 19-21 and 26-27, 2024, summer musical, “Spamalot” by Eric Idle. Directed by Carmen Ball.
All eight shows are open for auditions. Charlet Ringwald, Gaslight board president, compared the Gaslight experience to being part of a big family. She urged all who are interested to try out and get involved.
“Gaslight has and will always be a safe place to explore the arts, touch the soul and bring our community together with an art form that has existed for thousands of years,” Ringwald said. “Never forget the importance of the arts and theater because art is what makes us uniquely human and what makes our community unique.”
Each person auditioning will be asked to fill out a general information sheet that asks for contact information, rehearsal conflicts, experience, if any, and willingness to serve on a backstage crew. The lineup offers a variety of different roles, from children’s characters to roles that have no speaking parts.
Those auditioning for non-musical roles may be asked to read from a script or perform a short monologue, and a cold read audition is typical. Most scripts can be checked out from the office prior to auditions so people can familiarize themselves with the play and its characters
Those auditioning for musical roles are required to prepare a song and must bring their own portable speaker if they choose to sing to a recording. They also will be asked to read from a script. Some director’s auditions may consist of a dance or rhythm exercise.
The parameters of each audition are determined by the production’s director.
Gaslight Theatre’s wide range of productions offer something for every age group and interest. To join the fun of main stage productions, ticket prices range from $8 to $20. Shakespeare in the Park is free in September, and Children’s Theatre is $5 per ticket. Other ticket prices may vary.
Go to https://www.gaslighttheatre.org/ to learn more about how to audition or attend a production.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.