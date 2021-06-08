ENID, Okla. — Garfield Elementary School will receive health education funds, curriculum, evaluation tools and support thanks to a grant from Healthy Schools Oklahoma.
The school was selected to receive the support for physical activity, nutrition, injury prevention, tobacco use prevention and oral health education. Healthy Schools OK has not disclosed the amount for the grant, only that the school was selected for the honor.
Garfield Principal Amanda Rader said she was excited for the program’s potential effects on her students’ well-being.
Garfield physical education teachers will attend a Summer Health Institute and receive eSpark curriculum, which includes activity-based reading and math lessons. The grant provides additional funding, approximately $15,000, for an Action-Based Learning lab, which will involve academic learning through movement.
“Anytime we can get a grant that focuses on the health and well-being of our students, it is a good thing,” said Randy Rader, Enid Public Schools’ assistant superintendent of elementary education. “Although our PE programs put a great deal of focus on the physical activity aspect, anytime we can have curriculum and special training that puts a specific focus on things like nutrition, tobacco use prevention, and oral health education, it is a win for our students.”
Garfield counselor Shannon Robinson applied for the grant last spring. The new curriculum and supplies will be implemented in fall 2021 and benefit all students at Garfield.
Healthy Schools OK’s mission is to promote and maintain healthy lifestyle choices in Oklahoma through preventive, community-based, school health education programs for students, their families and faculty.
