ENID, Okla. — Data released by the U.S. Census Bureau on Thursday showed mixed results for Northwest Oklahoma.
Of the eight counties in the Enid News & Eagle coverage area, five showed population increases since the 2010 census, while three showed declines.
Garfield County, by far the largest county in Northwest Oklahoma, saw an increase of 2,266 people, or 3.7%, since 2010. The county's population stands at 62,846, according to the census from numbers on April 1, 2020, up from 60,580 in 2010.
Major County saw the second-largest increase in Northwest Oklahoma, up 3.4% from 2010 to 2020. The county's population stands at 7,782 now, up from 7,527 in 2010 — an increase of 255 people.
Woodward County saw an increase of 389 people, a 1.9% change. The population now is 20,470, an increase from the 20,081 counted in 2010.
Kingfisher County's population increased 1% in the past 10 years, going from 15,034 in 2010 to 15,184 now. That is an increase of 150 people.
Alfalfa County also increased 1% in population. The county gained 57 people, from 5,642 in 2010 to 5,699 now.
The biggest decline in Northwest Oklahoma was in Blaine County, which lost more than a quarter of its population since 2010.
Blaine County has a population of 8,735, according to the census, down 3,208 from the figure of 11,943 in 2010.
Grant County lost 7.9% of its population since the 2010 census.
In 2010, Grant County's population was 4,527, and it now stands at 4,169 — a loss of 358 people.
"The 2020 Census will determine the number of seats each state has in the U.S. House of Representatives and is used to proportionally distribute billions in federal funds to local communities," Oklahoma Department of Commerce stated on its website.
The Commerce Department also includes a report on population projects through 2075 for Oklahoma counties.
That report forecasts Alfalfa, Blaine, Grant, Major and Woods counties to be among 25 counties that will "experience population decline" through 2075.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.