Garfield County remained in the orange “moderate risk” assessment for COVID-19, Friday, as the number of active COVD-19 cases statewide increased by 710 cases, with eight more deaths, including a Canton man, announced by Oklahoma State Department of Health.
The state’s weekly risk assessment measured average daily cases per 100,000 population in Garfield County at 35.80, which is up over the Aug. 20 trend of 30.65 cases, according to OSDH. In Northwest Oklahoma, Alfalfa, Blaine and Kingfisher counties also were in the moderate risk assessment, the second-highest level in the state model. Grant, Major, Woods and Woodward were in the yellow “low risk” assessment.
The 1.3% increase in total cases brought the cumulative total of cases to 56,260 in the state, with 7,712 of those active, a single-day increase of 126 cases, according to the OSDH. There have been 47,626, or nearly 85%, who have recovered since the virus was confirmed in Oklahoma in early March. There have been 786 deaths overall, the OSDH reported.
In addition to the Blaine County man, there were five deaths announced Friday in the 65 and older age group: A man and a woman in Oklahoma County, two women in Sequoyah and Tulsa counties and a Johnston County man. Deaths also included a Pontotoc County wman in the 36-49 age range and a Oklahoma County woman in the 50-64 age range.
There have been 4,719 Oklahomans hospitalized, a single-day increase of 46, with 570 currently in hospitals who have or are suspected of having the virus, an increase of 37, and 214 in intensive care, a decrease of 15, according to OSDH’s Executive Report Friday evening.
Increases in cases in Northwest Oklahoma Counties include 30 in Garfield, seven in Blaine, four in Kingfisher and two each in Major and Woodward. Alfalfa and Grant counties each saw a reduction of one case. Cases in cities and towns include 29 in Enid, five in Watonga, four in Kingfisher and one each in Canton, Mooreland and Ringwood.
On Aug. 13, OSDH Commissioner Col. Lance Frye issued a public health advisory with the support of Gov. Kevin Stitt asking Oklahomans to participate in the following recommendations for the next four weeks to continue to drive down positive cases and help schools open safely:
• Orange and red counties: People age 11 and older wear face coverings in public settings, with exemptions including while eating at a restaurant, in a private office space or at a religious ceremony where physical distancing can be achieved.
• Orange and red counties: Restaurant staff wear face coverings and tables set apart 6 feet of distance or more.
• Statewide: People age 11 and older wear face coverings when visiting nursing homes, long-term care facilities, retirement homes, medical facilities, prisons or other communal living facilities.
• Statewide: With the Safer in Oklahoma policy, people entering the state from an area with substantial community spread will wear a face covering in all public spaces and limit participating in indoor gatherings for 10-14 days in accordance with CDC guidelines.
