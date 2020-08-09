The August Garfield County Republican Women’s Club meeting will be Friday, Aug. 14, at the Enid YWCA, 525 S. Quincy.
Lunch begins at 11:30 a.m. with the meeting and program at noon Jeannine Long, former Enid resident, will present the program in recognition of the 100th anniversary of “Women’s Suffrage.”
Long has played an active role in Republican women organizations as a past GCRW and Oklahoma Federation of Republican Women president and National Federation of Republican Women national secretary.
During her tenure as the GCRW president, the local club had the largest Republican women’s club in Oklahoma with 200 members.
If you will be attending the meeting and plan to eat the catered lunch from Angel Delight, please RSVP via text or phone call to (580) 699-0777 no later than Wednesday morning, Aug. 12. Cost of lunch is $8 per person.
Social distancing and sanitation practices will be followed.
Club members are reminded to bring donations of various household cleaning and toiletry items among various hygiene supplies for the YWCA Crisis Center.
If you haven’t helped with this project in a while, please remember to bring items to the Friday meeting to help show our support and appreciation for the use of the YWCA meeting room.
