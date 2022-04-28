ENID, Okla. — Garfield County and much of Northwest Oklahoma are in extreme drought, with a portion of Major, Woodward and Woods counties in exceptional drought, according to the nation’s Drought Monitor.
Despite the designation, Garfield County commissioners are not looking at a burn ban at this time, partially because relief may be on the way, said Garfield County Commissioner Marc Bolz.
“With the rain in the forecast … we’re not looking at a burn ban,” he said.
County commissioners determine the need for a burn ban with the advice of the county’s fire chiefs, according to Oklahoma Forestry Services, and the commissioners here have not been approached by anyone yet, Bolz said. He also said that they cannot consider a ban if there is rain in the forecast.
The Forestry Service outlines the rules for a burn ban, which include designation of severe to exceptional drought and no more than one-half inch of precipitation forecast in the next three days by National Weather Service.
Parts of Garfield County saw less than a half-inch of rain early Thursday morning, but more is forecast in the coming days, according to NWS.
There is a 20% chance Thursday and Friday nights and a 30% chance on Friday. A 60% chance of rain is in the forecast for Sunday night. Rainfall amounts were not in the forecast.
It gets worse ...
The U.S. Drought Monitor (USDM) website weekly shows results of soil samples and other weather data used to determine moisture content across the nation.
Conditions worsened since last week’s data was released April 21 , 2022, that placed the majority of Garfield County in severe drought, with a small portion of the southwestern and south central parts of the county in extreme drought, according to the USDM.
Northwest Oklahoma’s rainfall Thursday morning will not affect this data, which is gathered each week by a Tuesday deadline for the Thursday report, according to the USDM site.
Could get better
The Mesonet weather recording site east of Enid saw .17 of an inch of rain early Thursday morning. The Lahoma site recorded .27 of an inch, while the Beaver site in the Panhandle measured 1.84 inches of rain, “more than that town has seen in the previous 196 days combined,” according to Mesonet officials.
The Hooker Mesonet site in Texas County in the Panhandle gained 1.03 inches of rain, and the May Ranch site in northern Woods County saw .72 of an inch overnight, according to the Mesonet website.
Dry conditions
Thursday’s data shows exceptional drought conditions in the far southwestern part of Woods County and extending southwest in a swath affecting western Major County, southeast Woodward County, northwest Dewey County and eastern Ellis County, according to USDM.
The northeastern third of Woods and northwestern Alfalfa County, as well as eastern Grant County are in severe drought this week, based on data.
Most of western Oklahoma is in extreme drought, with parts of the Panhandle and Southwest Oklahoma in exceptional drought.
Major crop/pasture losses and widespread water shortages or restrictions are main impacts of drought, according to USDM. Other affects include poor air quality, critically low lake levels and increased danger from wildfires. Cattle have little water and feed, wells are drying, fishing is down and game bird populations decline, according to USDM.
The USDM incorporates varying data — rain, snow, temperature, streamflow, reservoir levels, soil moisture, and more — as well as first-hand information submitted from on-the-ground sources such as photos, descriptions and experiences. The USDM website is produced by the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and U.S. Department of Agriculture.
