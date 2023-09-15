ENID, Okla. — A Garfield County Detention Facility inmate was admitted to St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center Thursday evening, Sept. 14, 2023, after attempting to commit suicide while in custody.
“Yes, there was a suicide attempt,” Daylen Rivers, interim jail administrator, said. “He was taken out by LIFE (EMS) and was breathing when he left the facility.”
Rivers said he did not know the current condition of the 24-year-old Enid man, only that Rivers said the inmate still was alive at the hospital as of 10:30 a.m. Friday. St. Mary’s officials could not be immediately reached.
Rivers said the inmate attempted suicide Thursday night but would release no other details, as the jail administration compiles information about occurred.
Rivers said it is standard protocol for the jail administration to internally gather all the details of incidents, including suicide attempts, to determine if an investigation is warranted.
He said he hopes to have that process complete by next week and if any investigation is warranted it will be turned over to the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office.
The inmate was taken into custody Sept. 12 in connection with possession of paraphernalia and marijuana and a failure to appear count for threatening to perform an act of violence, Rivers said.
He was not on suicide watch at the time of the attempt, he said.
