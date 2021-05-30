By Enid News & Eagle
Gardeners will have the chance to learn and enjoy five of Enid’s most creative outdoor spaces during the 2021 Garden Tour on Friday and Saturday.
The tour will be 6-9 pm. Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. The Garden Tour, which provides an open gardening forum, has two community roles: education and philanthropy. Participants have an opportunity to learn about plants and view design concepts. A portion of the funds raised support the Ron Robinson Memorial Horticultural Scholarship, awarded yearly to a student majoring in agriculture/horticulture at Oklahoma State University.
Tickets are $10 for adults and children 13 and older. Children 12 and younger are free when accompanied by an adult. Advance tickets will be available Thursday and Friday at the Garfield County Extension Office, 316 E. Oxford, during regular business hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at any of the featured properties either day of the tour and are good for both days. Participants can begin the tour at any of the locations.
The gardens on the tour present interesting lifestyle design options for socializing: water features, trees, shrubs, large planted containers, walkway material, arbors and mulch. Guests are encouraged to bring a pad and pencil to take notes on interesting plant variations in color and texture, as well sun or shade requirements. The tour offers an opportunity to speak with local gardeners and learn from their individual experiences. Participants also are encouraged to bring questions or any special concerns regarding their own gardens and look for ideas to harvest.
The OSU Extension Center Demonstration Garden at 306 E. Oxford is one of Garfield County Master Gardeners’ project gardens. Examples of Oklahoma Proven perennials, annuals, shrubs and trees can be seen within that landscape. A pocket prairie garden and two keyhole gardens are unique to the Garfield County OSU Extension property. Just west of the Demonstration Garden, the Children’s Garden was established in 2018, and continues to be a work in progress, already enjoyed by several groups of school children and teachers. During the school closings this past year, the Children’s Garden provided a safe and interesting field trip opportunity for kids and parents.
The featured residential garden locations are 1711 Kiowa, 1317 Westwood, 1513 W. Wynona and 1111 W. Wynona. Each location has its own personality, and the tour represents a wide variety of garden settings and ideas.
Guests will enjoy live musical entertainment at select gardens on Friday. Both Friday evening and Saturday morning, Gaillardia Pottery will have a display of large ceramic pots for sale, and Linda Stong will be selling her ceramic works. On Saturday morning, Garfield County Master Gardeners will offer mini gardening workshops and demonstrations at all tour locations.
For more details visit the Garfield County Master Gardeners Facebook page – Events.
