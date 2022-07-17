GARBER, Okla. — A locally founded organization is honoring veterans by installing a flagpole for free at their homes.
National Veterans Flagpoles United recognized four Garber veterans Saturday morning. A large crowd gathered as veterans Hal Long, Terry Britton, and Richard and Annette Riggons were presented American flags that were once flown on a Black Hawk helicopter.
Roy Long, vice president of NVFU, said they put up 42 flagpoles last year. The nonprofit wants to honor veterans beyond Oklahoma, hoping to expand nationally, Long said.
“We are here to honor veterans,” Long said. “Any veteran who served honorably can get a flagpole.”
NVFU runs solely on donations. It costs around $200 to install a pole and Long said they install around four flag poles a month. They are always looking for volunteers.
The flags given away Saturday were flown on Black Hawk helicopters before being presented to their honorees. A Black Hawk helicopter was scheduled to come to the Saturday morning event, but canceled at the last minute to go fight wildfires, as ordered by Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, Grauberger said.
After the ceremony, a line of cars drove to each veteran’s home as the group completed the flagpole installation, raised the flag and repeated the pledge of allegiance, NVFU President Cale Grauberger said.
