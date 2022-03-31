Garber's district superintendent is leaving the district after seven years to take the head post of a Central Oklahoma school district.
Garber Public Schools Superintendent Will Jones, who also previously coached basketball at Enid High School, will begin his new position as superintendent of Dale Public Schools on July 1.
“(Dale is) a place that expects excellence in academics, as well as extra-curricular activities, and just seemed like a real good fit for me and my family,” Jones said.
Dale's current superintendent, Ky Wilkins, is retiring after three years as superintendent and 25 years overall with the district, Jones said Thursday.
Jones, originally from Skiatook near Tulsa, has served as superintendent of Garber Public Schools for six years, following a year as assistant superintendent and high school principal under his predecessor, James Lamer.
Jones said he’d most miss his relationships with Garber school staff and administration.
“There’s really an unbelievable staff, and Garber’s such a supportive community,” he said. “They welcomed my family with open arms seven years ago.”
HIs upcoming move will be his third time to leave Northwest Oklahoma in a career that's taken Jones across the state for half a dozen coaching and later administrative jobs.
After graduating with a bachelor's and master’s from Northeastern Oklahoma State University, Jones began his career at Enid High School as an assistant coach in 1998.
Following jobs in Pawhuska and Bartlesville, he returned to EHS in 2006. He then took a job in Grove near Tulsa in 2009, then finally came back to work at Garber.
“Every time I’ve left here, I end up back here, so it’s kind of funny,” Jones said. “You never know what life is gonna do to you, in that regard.”
