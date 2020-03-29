Garber student honorable mention winner in national scholarship

Andruw Hoopes, Garber High School, is a semifinalist awarded an honorable mention in the 50th annual National Washington Crossing Foundation Scholarship Competition.
The prestigious awards are granted to high school seniors for the best all-around presentation including an explanation of why they are planning careers in government service. The foundation said these students represent the most talented and accomplished of the country’s young leaders. The foundation’s headquarters is in Bristol, Pa.
The Washington Crossing Foundation Scholarships were inaugurated in 1969 and honor the more than 60 years of dedicated service to the nation by the late author-historian Ann Hawkes Hutton. Since it’s inception the Washington Crossing Foundation has awarded more than $1.6 million in scholarships. Information about the foundation membership and the scholarship program is available at www.gwcf.org or by writing to Washington Crossing Foundation, P.O. Box 503, Levitton, PA 19058.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.