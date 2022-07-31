The taps have been flowing and the family atmosphere has been warming for a year since the opening of Bricktown Brewery, 3616 Garriott.
Much of their leadership team consists of four friends who have worked together previously in Branson, Mo., and have been in Enid since last summer when the brewery opened on July 26, 2021.
The brewery celebrated its one-year anniversary Tuesday, and the foursome has been loving life in Enid ever since opening the doors.
General Manager David Bryan, Assistant Manager Alex Wallace, Kitchen Manager Mark Howard and Front of the House Manager Jeana Rubatt moved to town shortly before the brewery opened its doors.
Wallace was an assistant general manager under Bryan in Branson and Rubatt was a shift leader manager at the same location. Howard was a kitchen manager at a restaurant in the Springfield area.
“We all have kids. Branson itself is fine, but the Springfield area, where most of us were living, was getting pretty rough,” David Bryan said.
Bryan said he had been thinking about changing companies, and having befriended the general manager of Bricktown Brewery in Springfield, Mo., heard about the next location opening in Enid.
He decided to come interview for the general manager position at the new Enid location. He then called Wallace and asked him his thoughts on moving to Oklahoma.
“I called Alex, and I said, ‘Would you be interested in moving to Enid, Oklahoma?’” Bryan said. “Alex said, ‘Where’s Enid, Oklahoma?’ I told him where Enid was at, and he came down, along with Jeana, and they spent a few days here. They humbled and blessed me, and followed along.”
Bryan said he had not met anybody yet and pulled into a convenience store near the brewery. He said he walked in and overheard a conversation of people talking about the building going up and wondering if they were ever going to build Bricktown there.
Bryan walked over to talk with them and learned quickly the impact they might be able to have in Enid.
“I asked that lady, ‘If you were going to move your family here from another state, would you do it?’ And she said, ‘absolutely,’” Bryan said. “We just talked with her for a few minutes, then we went down to talk to another lady about some housing, and I saw the same lady at Walmart. We went in to buy some Band-aides, and she said, ‘Hey, are you thinking about moving here?’ And I said I was interviewing for a position here, and she said, ‘Tell me it’s Bricktown Brewery, tell me it’s Bricktown Brewery.’ And I told her it was, and she was so excited. She told like four people right there in Walmart.”
Bryan said he and his wife have moved 12 times now over the past 11 years, with his wife saying this will be the last time they change roots.
“We’ve been so incredibly blessed and humbled by the way people accepted us in this area, because we’re from out of state,” Bryan said. “When we got here and had been here for a little while, she said, ‘You’re not moving me again.’”
Just being around town before the opening of the brewery, the group encountered people along different avenues who were flat out excited about the brewery opening and in turn were very welcoming.
“We met tons of people,” Wallace said. “My landlord, when I started talking to them about the house, she was like, ‘Why are you moving here from Missouri?’ And I told her I was opening the Bricktown Brewery, and she was so excited and said she loved the place in the city and was asking when we were opening, but we didn’t know the exact date at the time.”
There have been friendships struck up with customers who come into the restaurant, including some in various professions who later helped the brewery with needed work, such as electrical or HVAC service.
Rubatt said she has enjoyed seeing the regulars, and also said Enid has allowed her kids to have more enjoyment in the local school system.
“I love the crowd that’s come in here. They’ve been very welcoming and very warming,” Rubatt said. “They’ve definitely accepted us and we’ve had a good time. From what I can tell from the crowd at the store, Enid is pretty cool. Stuff to do with my kids has been cool, and they love the school here.
“That says a lot. Coming from a tourist town, everything was very fast. Raising kids there was very fast. We’ve been able to slow things down here and really been able to focus on their social life, which has been good for them here.”
Howard said there has been a core group of employees who have been with the brewery since it opened, which he said is saying something in the food industry that has a lot of turnover.
He said he has enjoyed life in Enid, and although it is him and his wife with their kids grown up, he recognizes the quality of life for those with kids.
“I like it. It’s not bad, and it’s a good place to raise a family,” Howard said. “My family is grown and gone now, so it’s really just me, my wife and the dog. So it’s suiting my needs pretty well.”
Bryan said things have been so successful that they see the brewery having a place in Enid for years to come. He said the people in Enid make it worth living here, as the support they have felt from the community has been extremely positive since they got here.
“Everybody I run into, they’ve been so supportive. They say, ‘Oh, I love it there.’ Or we’ll be walking in Walmart and somebody will say, ‘There’s that Bricktown guy,’” Bryan said. “It’s been great. Business has been really good. I’m not sad I’ve moved here, and they’re not sad they’ve moved here.
“You support the community that you’re in. It’s a family environment inside these four walls. I’ve loved every minute of it, and I feel extremely blessed to be here and humbled that they all came, so again, we feel lucky.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.