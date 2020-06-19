Happy Father’s Day market watchers. It’s never been so nice to see it rain. After a bountiful harvest, at least in the northern part of our great state, the much-needed precipitation was especially sweet.
And what a difference a year makes. Last year, our first load of wheat at Enterprise Grain elevators was June 20, and we’re all but complete for 2020 in one of our largest harvest intakes since our inception. While protein levels could have been better, although admittedly, we did get a decent amount of 11.5s-12.5s, plus test weights were phenomenal and yields enough to add some optimism back to area farmers. High test weights added 8%-10% to yields given we divide by 60 pounds in figuring bushels. This also will increase farmer APHs for crop insurance purposes.
For producers in the southwestern part of the state, freeze damage was the limiting factor. As the harvest progresses north by northwest, we’re hearing that yields in western Kansas also may not be so impressive due to freeze damage. However, it still is too early to know how widespread the impact will be. Either way, it’s going to take more than lower yields in Kansas to spark a meaningful rally in this wheat market.
Stock levels and demand continue to weigh on this market as does corn’s sideways chop. We continue to hear both potential outcomes for wheat in the all-important Black Sea region. Russia came out this week and stated there would be no quota cap on exports for the new marketing year starting after July. This dealt a further blow to KC wheat futures with managed funds continuing to add short positions to an already net short in both KC and Chicago wheat contracts.
July KC futures came all the way down to within half a cent of the March 16 low at $4.27¼. Should we break through that level next week, last year’s Sept. 3-4 low of $4.19 could be in the cards. On December KC futures, we were at a triple bottom on Thursday before making a new $4.49 low on Friday. We should find support at these levels. Managed funds continue to remain near a record net short in corn, although some short covering did take place this week helped by strength in crude oil.
With the Chinese continuing to buy U.S. soybeans and hope that recent meetings in Hawaii will result in broader purchases under the Phase 1 commitments, funds are net long the bean market, adding further to that long position this week. Watch November beans in the coming weeks should we move up to the $9.00-$9.20 levels where it may be worth adding protection.
July options for corn, wheat and beans will expire on Friday. If you had July wheat protection on at higher levels, meaning those puts are in-the-money, these options can be sold by Friday to take profit to offset losses in physical wheat or left on and they will exercise into July futures contracts to become a straight hedge. Whichever direction you decide to go, it is important to offset protection at the same time you sell your physical wheat to capture the full protection.
At the time of selling your physical wheat to capture current basis levels or if you’re settling up on contracted bushels, consider buying December call options to capture any upside potential. At these current levels and with a large local wheat crop, it is indeed hard to think we could get a pop in this market. While several things need to happen before I expect upside in wheat, the time when conditions cannot seem to get more bearish is typically a decent entry point.
Upside in wheat is not a strategy I’m recommending to my spec clients at this time, but if you have physical wheat that you have or need to sell, it is a marketing strategy to help producers capture upside for this past year’s crop. The things I’m watching are western Kansas wheat yields, Europe, Russia and Ukraine harvest progress, China buying of U.S. ag commodities that could include wheat, but large purchases of corn also could be supportive wheat, Australia and Argentine wheat conditions as well as weakness in the U.S. dollar.
The premium you pay for December or March call options basically replaces the storage, interest and risk you take by holding physical grain waiting for the market to go higher. However, buying the call option is less risk than holding physical grain as the premium you paid for the call option is the most you can lose.
If you’re holding physical grain, the cost of storage and interest is a given, but you have no control over the futures as well as basis going lower. You could buy a put option to protect the futures price, but you’d then have a premium cost on top of the other costs, and I don’t think protecting wheat down at these levels is money worth spending.
Now is the time to deploy this strategy in your farm operation. If you’re reconsidering double-crop options after the recent rains, Enteprise Grain still is contracting sesame acres. Call Layton at (580) 874-2286 if you’re interested to learn more about our growing program supplying food companies with locally grown sesame. It is a good option with drought tolerance and contracted prices.
The USDA monthly cattle-on-feed report was released Friday after the market close. With on-feed numbers coming in higher than expected, as well as higher placements and lower than expected marketings, the report was considered bearish across the board. If the cash tone is weaker on Monday, the futures market looks vulnerable for more selling pressure. With larger cattle numbers in feedlots, demand is critical.
Increasing COVID-19 cases being reported around the country are cause for demand concern. The feeder cattle market chopped sideways this past week with August settling at $132.55 on Friday. The $128.00 level could be in the cards and if we break through that level, there is risk down to the $124.00-126.00 level. October fats need to hold current levels at $98.85 or risk down to the $96.00 level. Should China step in and buy pork and beef, this could be supportive, as long as domestic COVID-19 cases do not overshadow.
Recent volatility in the stock market does not help stability in livestock and cotton futures, in particular. I watch equities as a barometer for consumer sentiments and demand. While jobless claims continue to decline week-over-week, they are above average guesses.
At the Kansas City Federal Reserve Board meeting this week, there continues to be concern across the 10th district of normalcy returning to effected businesses and industries. While there are pockets of positive developments, there remains significant uncertainty especially in major cities and this is not good for businesses and thus, employment. No doubt this being an election year clouds the outlook, but the numbers also do not provide much confidence. Q2 U.S. GDP is one particular number of concern with Blue Chip estimates expecting a drop of a whopping 35%.
Give me a call at (580) 232-2272 or stop by our office to get your account set up and discuss strategies to protect your exposure to these markets. It is never too late to start and there is no operation too small to get a risk management and marketing plan in place.
Remember, I am on-site at the Enid Livestock Market on Thursday sale day, although sales will resume in mid-July. Wishing everyone a successful trading week.
Sidwell is a Series 3 licensed commodity futures broker and principal of Sidwell Strategies. He can be reached at (580) 232-2272 or at brady@sidwellstrategies.com. Futures and options trading involves the risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Review full disclaimer at http://www.sidwellstrategies.com/disclaimer.
