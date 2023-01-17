ENID, Okla. — “Freedom Bird” is the name of the plane that transported soldiers back from Vietnam and the title Don Hosier has chosen for his first book.
Hosier, associate pastor at Cedar Ridge Wesleyan, writes about his journey from Vietnam to God’s call. On Sat., Jan. 21, he will have a book signing at Ruth’s Christian Bookstore from 1-3 p.m.
The introduction of the book states that in the dark hours of a December night in 1970, the Freedom Bird transported soldiers back from Vietnam and landed in California. The only ones who knew or even cared were families. The night landing was symbolic of the year spent fighting in a war that nobody wanted and few supported.
Hosier said, “The first part of the book is letters he wrote his wife from the time I went from advanced individual training in the infantry until I finished my year of combat.” The rest of the book is about his calling to follow God as a pastor.
Hosier said, “There is nothing good about war, no one wins.” He should know because he fought deep in the jungles in the rain and mud. He said, “Once we fought for eight days straight.”
He said they shot their guns for five hours then the jets would fly in and release bombs. He said he never saw if he killed anyone but the jets and the helicopters saved them and so did a dry pair of socks.
Hosier got a purple heart for a flesh wound. He never says much about it but he had a terrible case of malaria. “It was awful, worse than my wound.”
Hosier said, “I don’t think I was brave but I did have the courage to make it one more day.” The helicopters would drop them off then come back and pick up the soldiers that survived. The soldiers were continually in firefights. “We just shot where the bullets came from,” he said.
Hosier had a job at General Motors in Indiana before being drafted and the company would count the time served in Vietnam in their retirement.
Hosier used the G.I. bill to go to college. Hosier said, “God had been whispering in my ear about becoming a pastor like my grandfather. He feels he is fortunate that his wife Debbie was okay with his calling. They have been married 54 years, 48 years he has been a pastor. They have two sons and eight grandkids.
“When I came back from Nam we didn’t go to church at all,” Hosier said. “We had lots of people ask and we kept hiding from them.”
Finally they went and God tugged at both of their hearts. It started their journey from four years of college at Wesleyan in Indiana to churches north to Michigan, east to Maryland and finally to Oklahoma.
“I was able to write my book now because I have more time being an associate pastor.” He started writing his book in 2017 when he started his current job.
“I wrote and published this book at 73,” he said. “My suggestion would be to do something meaningful in your life. It is never too late.”
He wrote the book for veterans and for his grandkids. It is dedicated to a classmate who was killed in Vietnam.
