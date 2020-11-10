Oklahoma Fall Arts Institute (OFAI) at Quartz Mountain is offering free online arts workshops for educators, now through December, in lieu of the annual in-person sessions.
In-person training at Quartz Mountain will not happen this year, because of concerns over COVID-19.
But, according to an OFAI press release, the new virtual platform allows for more courses, as well as space for more attendees.
Teachers, counselors and school administrators can choose from educator-focused classes in such topics as arts integration and social-emotional learning, or participate in workshops on photography, visual journaling, printmaking, writing and more. OFAI at Home will offer over 15 workshops through mid-December.
One in-person plein air painting workshop will be held in Oklahoma City on Saturday, led by indigenous artist Yatika Starr Fields.
Due to funding from Oklahoma State Department of Education and private donors, all PK-12 public educators will receive full scholarships covering workshop costs. Some courses have limited enrollment, and registration is on a first-come, first-served basis.
For workshop and registration information, visit https://oaiquartz.org/workshops.
