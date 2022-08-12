ENID, Okla. — The city of Enid Parks and Recreation Department will present the movie “Clifford the Big Red Dog” on Park Street as part of its summer fun event series.
Seating for the outdoor show will open at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at 150 W. Park, south of Stride Bank Center. The movie will begin at 8:30.
Those attending are encouraged by city officials to bring blankets or lawn chairs. Cory Buller, Parks and Recreation Department supervisor, said the city will provide free popcorn and water. Food and snacks also will be sold by Kona Ice and Hortons Cotton Candy.
