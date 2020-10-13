Garfield County Health Department will offer a free flu shot clinic, 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Oct. 21 at Our Daily Bread, 616 W. Randolph.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advise the flu shot "is more important than ever during 2020-2021 to protect yourself, your family and your community from flu."
"A flu vaccine this season can also help reduce the burden on our healthcare systems responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and save medical resources for care of COVID-19 patients," according to the CDC.
The CDC recommends that everyone six months of age and older get vaccinated each year. It is especially important for certain people, who are at higher risk of having complications or who are in close contact to those at higher risk, to be vaccinated for flu, according to the CDC.
These people include:
• Children aged 6 months to 4 years.
• People 65 years of age and older.
• Women who are pregnant or will be pregnant during flu season.
• People of any age with certain chronic medical conditions such as asthma, chronic lung disease, kidney disorders, liver disorders, neurological and neurodevelopment conditions, blood disorders, endocrine disorders (such as diabetes mellitus), metabolic disorders, or heart disease (not including high blood pressure).
• People who have a weakened immune system due to disease or medication (such as people with cancer, HIV or AIDS, or those on chronic steroids).
• Children aged 6 months to 18 years who are receiving long-term aspirin therapy, and may be at risk for Reye syndrome after flu infection.
• People who are morbidly obese (body-mass index is 40 or greater).
• People who live in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.
• American Indians or Alaska Natives.
• People who live with or care for those at high risk for complications from flu, including health care workers and caregivers.
For more information on the flu vaccine, visit https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/hcp/vis/vis-statements/flu.pdf.
