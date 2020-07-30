With increasing priority placed on higher education in the United States, employees are looking for workplaces that provide ways to prepare their children for college.
Employers not utilizing Oklahoma College Savings Plan at Work are losing out on a no-cost, administration-free benefit offering employees an easy way to save for their child’s college fund.
According to World at Work, 75% of all workers believe employers should offer help with college, an opportunity often missing from benefit packages.
OCSP at Work provides automatic payroll direct deposit to an employee’s Oklahoma 529 college savings account.
The no-cost benefit works similarly to a 401(k) plan, as contributions are taken directly from an employee’s paycheck and into their OCSP account. Employees can choose a monthly dollar amount to deduct.
“OCSP at Work offers the opportunity to enhance employee benefits,” said State Treasurer Randy McDaniel. “The Oklahoma 529 College Savings Plan can help employees accomplish their goals and see future generations succeed.”
The program is free and easy to implement. It creates no additional administrative burdens and OCSP handles the program. With benefits season upcoming, many companies are looking to differentiate their offerings to retain current employees and attract new ones.
Until Dec. 31, employees can take advantage of a $25 match offer when opening an account and contributing at least $25 for three straight months.
“Contributions to a college savings plan show children the importance of prioritizing higher education,” McDaniel said. “With OCSP at Work, employers can help their workers meet an important financial goal paying for their child’s college education.”
To sign up, employers can visit ok4saving.org/plan/everyone-employers or call (877) 654-7284.
