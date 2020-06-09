Fourth of July celebration still planned

Enid's Fourth of July celebrations will go on as planned at Meadowlake Park.
The annual festival will include a carnival 5-8 p.m. with a dunk tank, a pie-throwing contest and rides, organizer Kim Haley told Enid Parks and Recreation Board on Tuesday. Kiwanis Club is expected to reopen its train and carousel this weekend in time for the holiday, while the Ferris wheel is uncertain.
Music from Enid Symphony Orchestra will begin at 8:30 p.m., with fireworks set for dusk, around 9:30.
The city now is in phase three of reopening from COVID-19 restrictions, following the state's plan.
