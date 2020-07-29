Foundation seeks grants requests from nonprofits

Nonprofit organizations in Northwest Oklahoma are encouraged to apply for financial support for local projects through Cherokee Strip Community Foundation.
CSCF has one competitive grant cycle that serves organizations in the 16 counties of the Cherokee Strip area of Northwest Oklahoma. Brief “letters on intent” are due Saturday describing the purpose of the grant, the amount requested and a brief outline of the need or problem to addressed. Some basic information about the non-profit organization is also part of the initial request due this week.
The foundation’s Grant Distribution Committee then will review all requests and select which non-profits will be invited to submit a full grant proposal, which will be due Sept. 15.
The foundation welcomes proposals from any nonprofit organization in the Cherokee Strip region with an IRS tax-exempt status. The foundation will consider funding for special projects, innovative programs and equipment. Most grants are in the $1,000 to $10,000 range, said Mary Stallings, executive director of the foundation. Larger grants could be made on occasion.
Foundation donors have provided funds to CSCF with the intent of funding charitable projects and equipment that otherwise would not be funded at the non-profit agencies and were not included in their budgets, Stallings said. These additional funds should enhance such projects and impact the people the organization serves.
More information is available by contacting the Cherokee Strip Community Foundation at (580) 234-3988.
Stallings said the chances for an agency’s proposal being funded are substantially increased if the project:
• Proposes practical solutions to community problems.
• Promotes volunteer participation and citizen involvement in the community.
• Could not be accomplished with other sources of support.
• Is responsive to changing or emerging community needs.
• Leverages or generates other funding or resources.
• Exhibits likelihood of future funding.
• Promotes cooperation among non-profit agencies without duplicating efforts.
• Addresses prevention as well as assistance for a problem
