WOODWARD, Okla. — A Fort Supply man died Saturday of injuries suffered when he was hit by a train last week near Woodward.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Christopher James Chance, 40, died at about 10 p.m. Saturday at OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City.
The accident happened at 4:13 p.m. Thursday on the railroad track about 200 yards east of Woodward.
According to an OHP report, Chance was laying parallel to the south side of the track. Train engineer Jimmy D. Womack, 51, of Amarillo, Texas, said Chance put his arm on the track, removed it and then put it on the track again, according to the report. The train ran over his arm and pulled him into its path.
Neither Womack nor conductor Shawn McEachern, 44, of Amarillo, was injured.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.