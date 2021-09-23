Former Enid News & Eagle publisher Edward Joe Hauck died Wednesday at the age of 86.
Hauck was publisher of the Enid News & Eagle from 1989 to 1999.
He served on the board, including one year as chairman, that led to the creation of Northwestern Oklahoma State University-Enid. He also was asked to develop a slogan and artwork to be used during the effort to save Vance Air Force Base during the 1995 Base Realignment and Closure Commission round.
"Ed was my first publisher when I started working at the News & Eagle," said Kevin Hassler, associate editor. "He steered the newspaper during the transition after the newspaper was sold by the Garber and Taylor families. He was a good newspaper man."
Jerry Pittman was managing editor of the News & Eagle during much of Hauck's tenure as publisher.
"I appreciate the opportunity Ed gave me in 1991 to get back to a community newspaper after years at newspapers in larger cities," Pittman said. "He let me retool the newspaper and increase staff and allowed us to tackle some tough issues. He loved Enid and was one of the community leaders instrumental in keeping Vance Air Force Base from closing during a mid-90s BRAC round."
Longtime News & Eagle writer and sports editor Jeff Mullin also remembered Hauck.
"He was a nice guy and a good man to work for," Mullin said.
Enid attorney Stephen Jones, in an op-ed piece published in the News & Eagle in 2015, shared a story about how the newspaper covered his appointment 20 years before as lead attorney for Timothy McVeigh, who then was accused of the Murrah Federal Building bombing.
"Monday, shortly after my formal appointment was filed of record, I telephoned Ed Hauck, the publisher of the Enid News & Eagle, and Jerry Pittman, managing editor," Jones wrote. "I told them the news and said, 'I am a draftee, not a volunteer.' That was the second line under the headline the next morning in the Enid paper announcing my appointment.
"I have always been grateful to Ed and Jerry for breaking the news to this community that the judges had appointed me; I had not volunteered or been retained. I felt I had no other choice, under my oath as a lawyer, than to accept the appointment. My duty required I accept it."
Hauck's newspaper career was a long one. He started as a paper carrier in his home state of North Dakota and worked his way up to publisher, having worked in every department.
He was publisher of the Dickinson (N.D.) Press before moving to Enid in 1989, after the News & Eagle was acquired by Thomson Corp.
Hauck was born in Richardton, N.D., to Joe and Anna Hauck. He grew up on the family farm and attended rural school until the fifth grade when his parents moved to Dickinson.
He graduated from Model High School. He was captain of the high school basketball team his senior year.
He married his high school sweetheart, Barbara Marczuk, and they were married for 59 years before her passing in 2014.
In 1958, Hauck was drafted into the Army and spent most of his time at Aberdeen Proving Grounds in Maryland as a personnel record manager for the 7th ETC.
He was a member of the Dickinson Elks and Lions clubs and Enid Rotary Club.
Ed is survived by three daughters, Pamela Schank, Janelle Gunderson and Michele Gorder; six grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Brown-Cummings Funeral Home.
