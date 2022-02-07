A former Enid Police Department sergeant has been charged in Garfield County District Court with felony count of sexual battery.
Ancil “Andy” Morris, 49, made an appearance in court Monday, Feb. 7. The charge stems from an investigation into sexual harassment, according to an EPD news release.
On Oct. 24, 2021, Morris was placed on administrative leave, including suspension of his policing authority, following allegations of sexual harassment toward several EPD employees, according to the news release. Department investigators began an administrative investigation into the allegations. The allegations ultimately were sustained, and the police chief began the process of seeking termination of Morris’ employment through the Police Civil Service Commission.
On Nov. 18th, 2021, during the original administrative investigation, department investigators were contacted by an Enid resident who reported personally experiencing and also witnessing improper conduct on several occasions by Morris while he was on duty and visiting an Enid business. The victim reported that Morris made offensive comments and grabbed her buttocks without her consent on at least one occasion, according to the EPD release.
Department investigators began a criminal investigation into the new allegations and interviewed a number of witnesses during the process. Investigators determined that probable cause existed for a criminal charge and their findings were submitted to the Garfield County District Attorney’s Office, according to EPD.
Morris was hired May 10, 1999. He served as a patrolman, traffic officer and most recently as a Patrol Division sergeant. He resigned from EPD on Feb. 2 before a termination hearing could be scheduled.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.