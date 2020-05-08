Former Enid representative named executive director of LOFT

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency Oversight Committee selected Enid native Mike Jackson, now of Oklahoma City, as executive director.
The Friday hire was recommended by House Speaker Charles McCall and Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat.
“The Legislature is incredibly focused on ensuring transparency and accountability in the expenditure of taxpayer dollars and LOFT will greatly aid in our efforts,” said McCall, R-Atoka. “As a former legislator, Mike Jackson understands how our government works — and sometimes doesn’t work — and knows the right questions to ask as we track the expenditure of taxpayer dollars and institute metrics to measure the effectiveness of state programs and services.”
Jackson served in the state House from 2004 to 2014 representing Enid and most recently served as executive vice president of government and political affairs at the State Chamber of Oklahoma. He is a graduate of Oklahoma State University.
“LOFT will provide the public and the Legislature with objective data and will be a game-changer in our efforts to provide increased oversight and accountability in how our tax dollars are spent,” said Treat, R-Oklahoma City. “Having served in the Legislature, Mike has a familiarity with state government and can lead the LOFT team to dig into the numbers, and his private-sector experience will help him manage the small LOFT team efficiently and effectively.”
LOFT was created by legislation authored by McCall and Treat in 2019. LOFT was created to serve as an independent office to provide the Legislature and the public with objective data on agency budgets and programs. LOFT is overseen by bipartisan committee of Senate and House members. The Senate president pro tem and the House speaker each name a co-chair and the members of the oversight committee.
“I look forward to working with the Oversight Committee and legislative leaders to ensure Oklahomans’ hard-earned tax dollars are used effectively and efficiently,” Jackson said.
In the Legislature, Jackson held a number of leadership roles, including speaker pro tem of the House. His accomplishments included improvements to legislative and agency administrative processes, economic development and tax policy. Prior to his legislative career, he was in business sales and marketing roles in the private sector after serving as a U.S. Senate field representative for Northwest Oklahoma.
However, Jackson's selection for an office whose mission is transparency rankled some Democrats.
Democratic members of Legislative Oversight for Fiscal Transparency, Sen. Julia Kirt, Sen. Michael Brooks, Rep. Cyndi Munson, and Rep. Meloyde Blancett issued a statement Friday.
“We are disappointed by the process used to hire the new director of the Legislative Office for Fiscal Transparency," the statement reads. "The objective of the Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency was to provide openness and transparency. This vote today to hire a director and the process by which this was brought forth was nothing close to transparent, which begs the question of how effective LOFT will be if this is the way we conduct our actions.
"There should have been a more transparent process for hiring the director of a new taxpayer-funded office launched to focus on transparency. The candidate selected was not one of the original applicants for the position. As members of the LOFT Oversight Committee, we were previously told we would have input in the vetting of candidates for the director position and on who was selected after the interview process. That is not what happened. Moving forward, the work of LOFT and the LOFT Oversight committee must be conducted with more openness, public participation and accountability."
