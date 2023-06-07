ENID, Okla. — A former nonprofit director and board member of two local organizations is facing several federal charges in relation to alleged financial mismanagement activities.
Deborah Wilczek, of Enid, was arraigned Monday, June 5, 2023, in federal court in Oklahoma City on an indictment issued by a federal grand jury.
The indictment filed alleges 17 felony counts of wire fraud, bank fraud, uttering forged securities, aggravated identity theft and filing false tax returns during her time as finance director and executive director of YWCA Enid and as board member and treasurer of Cimarron Montessori School, which closed in 2021.
The grand jury heard preliminary evidence and determined there was enough evidence to move forward against Wilczek on charges of committing federal crimes.
Wilczek pleaded not guilty in front of U.S. Magistrate Judge Amanda Maxfield Green. She posted a $10,000 unsecured bond set by the court.
The document alleges Wilczek of defrauding the two organizations of more than $400,000 during her time with the organizations.
The indictment from the grand jury charges Wilczek during her time with YWCA Enid, beginning in November 2012 continuing through April 2019. From November 2012 until April 16, 2016, Wilczek served as YWCA’s finance director. Wilczek was responsible for proper control of operating funds and capital assets. She later served from April 2016 to April 2019 as YWCA executive director, with access to the organization’s bank accounts.
The YWCA also had a money market account. Wilczek did not have sole authority to transfer funds or write checks because they had to be approved by the YWCA’s board of directors.
Wilczek also served on the Cimarron Montessori School board in different capacities from August 2016 until April 2021, including board treasurer, according to court documents. She also prepared Cimarron’s payroll and school taxes each year.
Cimarron’s primary operating accounts were with several banks. Wilczek did not have authority to sign checks drawn on the Cimarron business accounts. She did have login credentials to conduct authorized online banking transactions over the Cimarron business accounts.
Around July 2014, Wilczek established D.W. Consulting as an accounting and consulting firm through which she ostensibly provided accounting services to individuals. She was the sole owner.
Wilczek owned several financial accounts during the relevant period, including a checking account under D.W. Consulting, LLC and had sole signature authority, according to court documents. Wilczek also owned a personal checking account with her husband and had signature authority for the account. She also owned a credit card jointly with her husband. As joint-owner Wilczek could transfer funds to and from all the accounts.
Beginning in July 2014 and continuing through at least May 2019, Wilczek is charged with intent to defraud and knowingly scheme to defraud YWCA and “to obtain money and property by means of false and fraudulent pretenses, representations and promises by transmitting and causing to be transmitted certain writings, signs, signals and sounds by means of wire communications in interstate commerce for the purpose of executing the scheme and artifice to defraud,” according to the indictment.
Beginning on or before July 2014 and continuing through May 2019, Wilczek issued approximately 16 unauthorized checks drawn on YWCA’s business accounts to pay for various personal items and services, including personal credit card payments, utilities and living expenses, according to the indictment.
Beginning around July 2014 and continuing through May 2019, Wilczek made several unauthorized transfers from those accounts to pay for personal expenses, according to the indictment.
During this period, she allegedly made 30 fraudulent online transfers from the business accounts mostly for personal expenses. As a result, Wilczek is accused of defrauding YWCA Enid out of approximately $139,308.35.
Beginning in early 2018 and continuing through at least March 2021, Wilczek allegedly executed a scheme to obtain funds from local banks by false pretenses, defrauding Cimarron Montessori, according to the indictment.
On or before early 2018 and continuing through March 2021, Wilczek is alleged to have issued approximately 33 unauthorized checks drawn on Cimarron’s business accounts to pay for various personal expenses, including credit cards, utilities and living expenses, according to the indictment.
Wilczek obtained or attempted to obtain approximately $275,643 of funds from the school’s bank accounts, according to the indictment. She is accused of forging a signature on checks drawn on a Cimarron business account and deposited the checks in her personal bank account.
The indictment also accuses Wilczek with willfully filing income tax returns that were false.
If convicted, Wilczek will forfeit any personal or real property derived from proceeds or obtained directly or indirectly as a result of her offenses, including but not limited to approximately $414,951.75, which represents the proceeds obtained as a result of the offenses, according to the indictment.
Her trial is set for 9 a.m. July 11, 2023, in Western District Court with Chief Judge Timothy DeGiusti presiding.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.