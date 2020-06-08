With summer break from school here, any child 18 and under can receive free, nutritious meals at more than 80 sites through Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma's Summer Feeding Program.
Two of the locations are in Enid:
• Denny Price Family YMCA, 415 W. Cherokee. Snack and dinners served from 3-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
• Zoe Kids' Café, 729 E. Maine. Lunches served noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Snacks served 3-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
In Oklahoma, one in four children lives with food insecurity. With schools no longer providing food until the school year begins, many children are left without their primary source of nutritious food.
"You can’t thrive and grow if you don’t have nutritious food during the summer months," said Deb Bunting, interim CEO of Regional Food Bank. "Oklahoma children should not have to worry about where their next meal will come from."
Regional Food Bank prepares and packs the meals and snacks in its production kitchen, Hope's Kitchen. The food is delivered to community-based partner agencies who distribute it to children in their communities. Each site will be following precautions to safely distribute food to children.
Additional sites will be added in the following weeks. A full list of sites participating in the Summer Feeding Program and when they offer meals and snacks can be found by visiting rfbo.org/summermeals.
Summer meals are provided through support from U.S. Department of Agriculture. Meals will be provided equally and without charge to all children age 18 and younger.
