A $2 million pledge from Paycom’s founder and CEO Chad Richison will help the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma prepare nearly 45,000 emergency food boxes for Oklahomans impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and facing hunger.
The Regional Food Bank is assembling emergency food boxes to be distributed to the growing number of households in need of food assistance. The emergency food boxes contain about 30 pounds of shelf-stable food, including canned vegetables, soups and meats, cereal, juices and pasta. While the organization still has access to food suppliers, donations have recently slowed due to high consumer demand, creating a critical need for funding during this crisis.
“Many of our community partners are serving record-breaking number of clients,” said Deb Bunting, interim CEO of the Regional Food Bank. “This generous donation is so important and is greatly appreciated. And just as important, Chad’s generosity sends such a message of compassion.”
“I am passionate about this state and want to help ensure Oklahomans who are or may soon be struggling due to the coronavirus don’t have to worry about food,” Richison said. “If needed, I will give more to feed Oklahomans during this time of crisis. We are all in this together, and together we will get through this.”
Financial donations can be made at rfbo.org/give. If individuals are interested in volunteering, visit rfbo.org/volunteer and learn more about restrictions and available volunteer shifts. The Regional Food Bank posts at rfbo.org/COVID-19.
