ENID, Okla. — Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma wants to assure residents food assistance is available.
“Throughout the 53 counties that we serve in western and central Oklahoma, there are nearly 300 community-based partner agencies that continue to provide food assistance even during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Deb Bunting, interim CEO. “In the metro area alone, there are nearly 50 food pantries, including our Food & Resource Center in Moore, who are open and helping households in need of food.
“The Regional Food Bank has provided food assistance for the last 40 years and we will continue to do so during this health crisis and beyond.”
Anyone in need of food assistance should visit rfbo.org/get-help to find a nearby food pantry. Regional Food Bank recommends residents call a pantry before visiting to confirm operating hours and if there are any requirements, such as presenting a photo ID.
People also can call (405) 972-1111 during work hours for assistance. After hours, 2-1-1 can provide information about food pantries.
Regional Food Bank also encourages residents who are facing food insecurity to apply for SNAP assistance.
The federal food assistance program provides monthly assistance with groceries. Regional Food Bank can assist individuals with the application at rfbo.org/SNAP or by calling (405) 600-3168.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.