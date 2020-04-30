The planned flyovers Friday in Enid to honor health care and other essential workers will come earlier than originally scheduled, but also have been expanded to include aircraft from Altus Air Force Base.
Viewers in Enid can expect to see flyover aircraft from both Vance Air Force Base and Altus Air Force Base from about 9:35 to 10 a.m. Friday, flying north to south over the downtown square, between St. Mary's Regional Medical Center and Integris Bass Baptist Health Center.
Aircraft will fly in the following individual formations at five minute intervals: four T-38 Talons, two T-1 Jayhawks, four C-17 Globemaster IIIs, two KC-46 Pegasus, two KC-135 Stratotankers and four T-6 Texan IIs.
The flyovers are a salute to health care workers, first responders, transportation drivers, grocery workers and other essential personnel supporting the COVID-19 effort in Oklahoma, according to an Altus press release. Viewers can expect the salute to last approximately 30 minutes.
After completing the route over Enid, the aircraft will fly to Oklahoma City and will fly over Summit Medical Center, St. Anthony Healthplex North, Mercy Hospital OKC, INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center, St. Anthony Hospital - OKC, OKC VA Health Care System, OU Medical Center, OU Children’s Hospital, Norman Regional in Moore, Norman Veterans Center and Norman Regional Hospital. The formations will also fly over the Fort Sill Veterans Center and Comanche Regional Hospital in Lawton beginning around 10:09 a.m. and Jackson County Memorial Hospital in Altus around 10:21 a.m.
Viewers are encouraged to practice safe social distancing and to refrain from gathering in large groups to view the flyover, according to the press release. The 97th Air Mobility Wing at Altus and the 71st Flying Training Wing at Vance "encourage viewers to tag the bases on social media in photos and videos they capture during the flyovers using #AirForceSalutes, #MobilitysHometown, and #VanceProud," according to the press release.
