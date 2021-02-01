Flu numbers low as COVID-19 pandemic continues ... here's why

ENID, Okla. — Reported influenza numbers in Oklahoma, the United States and around the world alike are currently low this season as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.
Across the state, 149 cumulative hospitalizations and six deaths associated with the flu have been reported since Sept. 1, 2020, by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Garfield County has not reported any influenza-associated hospitalizations since Sept. 1.
“It looks like it’s likely that COVID-19 mitigation practices are also helping to mitigate flu infection, as well as RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) infection, which has also been very low this year,” said OSDH Influenza Surveillance Coordinator Cassandra Mecoy. “We’re happy to see that both infections are lower this year, as our hospitals are already overwhelmed with COVID-19.”
There are four strains of influenza: A, B, C and D, according to the CDC. Types A and B are seasonal viruses, C causes mild symptoms and D primarily infects cattle. Influenza numbers are reported from Sept. 1 to Aug. 31 of the following year, with peak activity seen in the fall and winter months, typically spiking in January and February.
Compared with previous influenza seasons in Oklahoma, numbers so far for the 2020-2021 season are low, with 2019-2020 seeing 3,580 hospitalizations and 85 deaths, 2018-2019 seeing 3,007 hospitalizations and 87 deaths and 2017-2018 seeing 4,840 hospitalizations and 293 deaths.
In the past decade, the lowest reported number for flu hospitalizations and deaths for the year were from Sept. 1, 2011, to Aug. 31, 2012, with 322 total hospitalizations and 10 flu deaths, according to OSDH.
Globally, despite continued or increased testing for influenza in some countries, flu activity remained at lower levels than expected for this time of the year, according to the World Health Organization from Jan. 18. Mecoy said the Southern Hemisphere has also had a very low flu season.
Two possible explanationsNorthwest Oklahoma has only seen five total flu hospitalizations, a rate of two per 100,000, and no deaths, according to OSDH, with two each in Blaine and Custer counties and one in Woodward County.
Maggie Jackson, regional director of community engagement and planning for OSDH whose counties include Alfalfa, Garfield, Grant, Major and Woods, said the lower numbers in Northwest Oklahoma and everywhere else has likely been due to COVID-19 precautions and flu vaccinations.
“For Garfield County, influenza activity has been lower than usual when compared to the previous two seasons,” Jackson said. “We’ve seen low influenza-like illness, low rates of hospitalization for influenza, and we have not had an influenza-related death in Garfield County so far.”
Although Garfield County hasn’t reported any influenza hospitalizations on the OSDH website, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center’s marketing director, Lori Boyd, said three patients have tested positive for the flu since September.
Boyd and Jackson both said the reason these positive cases haven’t shown up on OSDH data is because although the patients tested positive for the flu, they weren’t hospitalized because of it.
Integris Bass Baptist Health Center’s interim chief hospital executive, Kenna Wilson, said no patients have tested positive for the flu since the beginning of this flu season.
Jackson said not many regional providers have the CDC tests that detect both COVID-19 and the flu.
Influenza and COVID-19 are both contagious respiratory illnesses but are caused by different viruses. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, COVID-19 is caused by infection with SARS-CoV-2, and the flu is caused by infection with influenza viruses.
WHO stated that means of transmission and the symptoms that occur with both are similar, but the speed of transmission is different, meaning the influenza can spread faster than COVID-19.
Mecoy also said flu vaccinations are another reason for the low rate of flu infection compared with that of COVID-19.
“We just started vaccinating people for COVID-19, but at the beginning of this flu season, we really made a push for flu vaccinations and reminding people that now more than ever before, it was important to get those flu vaccinations,” Mecoy said, “because that even if you do get the flu, that’ll keep you out of the hospital and keep you from having a more serious illness compared to those who were not vaccinated for the flu.”
Like with COVID-19 tests, multiple flu tests are available. The most common tests are called rapid influenza diagnostic tests, or RIDTs. Though these provide results quickly, because of accuracy, the flu virus could still be present despite a negative test result.
Other tests include molecular assays such as rapid molecular assays, reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) and other nucleic acid amplification tests; and antigen detection tests such as rapid influenza diagnostic tests and immunofluorescence assays, according to the CDC.
Mecoy said some COVID-19 tests can also detect the flu virus. The CDC has developed a lab test that can detect SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, and influenza A and B viruses.
“A lot of the hospitals, I believe, have been reporting that they use that assay when they’re doing their initial testing — flu A, flu B and coronavirus all at the same time,” Mecoy said. “If they are doing that multiplex assay that tests for all three, they would’ve let them know if they tested positive for the flu instead. We’ve also been encouraging physicians to go ahead and do that free test, either at the same time, or if the COVID-19 comes back negative, just to make sure that if someone does have the flu, we can treat them.”
Mecoy said because a lot of public attention is on COVID-19, it’s possible the flu is being underreported this season, but it’s more likely that the numbers are low solely because flu transmission is low.
“We see a lot of flu transmission with school and holiday gatherings ... and that’s why we typically peak right after the holidays in Oklahoma in January and February,” Mecoy said, “and this year, because a lot of people were opting to not have those large gatherings and a lot of kids were doing at least partial virtual school, there’s just less opportunity for that virus to spread the way that it was in the typical season.”
A tale of two viruses
COVID-19 and the flu are reported differently, too.
OSDH reports the total number of COVID-19-positive cases every day, and while positive tests and percentages for the flu are available, the department’s FluView focuses more on hospitalizations and deaths.
“We don’t report every single flu test,” Jackson, with the OSDH, said. “There are many flu tests that could be occurring on rapid machines or at health care providers that don’t get reported like COVID-19 tests do, so we only can track those who are tested when hospitalized, or if they end up passing away. So that is one of the limitations and why you can’t compare them directly because ... the CDC looks at the end-of-year totals, but they’re not using active surveillance on flu.”
According to the CDC, a total of 524,037 flu specimens have been tested in the U.S. since Sept. 27, and only 1,276, or .2%, have been positive for the flu.
It’s also possible for one person to have both COVID-19 and the flu at the same time. The CDC said because symptoms for COVID-19 and the flu are similar, it can be hard to tell based on symptoms alone.
“When someone tests positive for COVID-19, they’re testing positive for the presence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, so there is the possibility that people could have both viruses at the same time,” Jackson said, “but because we are seeing larger numbers of people hospitalized for COVID-19, it has been a priority to test for COVID-19 as a public health measure.”
As February approaches — typically a peak month for flu cases — Mecoy said one of the best ways to keep flu numbers low is for people to get vaccinated and continue following COVID-19 safety precautions.
“If they haven’t already, they can go ahead and get that influenza vaccination,” she said. “It will help protect you, not only just from getting the flu, but also if you do happen to get exposed to the flu, you’re more likely to experience milder symptoms for less days, and you’re generally a little bit better compared to if you weren’t vaccinated.
“We highly encourage getting that vaccination, and then, of course, following the same guidelines that we have for COVID-19 — washing your hands, wearing a mask, social distancing. All of those things will protect you from the flu as well as protecting you from COVID-19.”
Jackson added that along with practicing those added safety measures, she said she hopes the public will learn more about the flu and COVID-19.
“It’s a different test, it’s a different virus,” she said.