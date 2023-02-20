ENID, Okla. — Enid Public Schools Superintendent Darrell Floyd announced Monday night, Feb. 20, 2023, that he is retiring effective June 30, ending nine years at the EPS helm.
He made the announcement during the EPS Board of Education meeting.
Floyd sent his resignation letter to the district after the conclusion of the meeting, and it was posted on EPS social media and sent to teachers and personnel.
Board member Matt Simpson said he was surprised, but it wasn’t a complete shock.
“We knew Dr. Floyd was going to be a grandfather soon and he’d talked about moving closer to his family in the Dallas area at some point. We all hoped to keep him longer but it is understandable,” Simpson said.
Floyd said the decision was a hard one.
“It’s going to be hard to leave, but it’s time,” he said. “I want to spend more time with my family and do some traveling. My son and his wife live in Plano, Texas. They are pregnant with my first grandchild (a boy due in early April). I plan to retire this summer, then move closer to them.”
Floyd has been EPS superintendent since 2014. He came to Enid after serving as superintendent in Stephenville, Texas. He said he was proud of all of the achievements that have been made during his tenure, and it was an honor serving as superintendent.
From facilities improvements, to academic and extracurricular student achievements, to healthy fiscal management — none would have been possible without support from everyone, Floyd said.
Simpson started on the school board nine years ago when Floyd started with the district.
“He’s given the school everything he’s got, and it’s in much better shape than it was before he started,” Simpson said. “He’s going to be missed and hard to replace.”
Floyd said he was grateful for the support provided to the district.
“It takes a team to succeed, and success breeds success,” he said. “None of that success happens without great support from all stakeholders. I thank our school board members, teachers, support staff, administrators, parents, businesses and community members for making sure that our students have the best opportunity to succeed — both now and well into the future.”
Floyd oversaw a $92.8 million bond issue passed in 2016 that built a new gymnasium and theater, as well as additional capital improvements across 17 schools in the district.
“The school is much different than when I first came and it makes it hard to leave,” he said.
Floyd has spent 37 years in public education as a teacher, coach, middle school assistant principal, junior high principal, high school principal and superintendent of schools for 26 years.
He plans to continue to serve as an adjunct professor, teaching graduate classes in higher education principal, superintendent and doctoral programs — as well as periodically serving as a superintendent search consultant.
Floyd has taught adjunct classes part time at Southern Nazarene, Southern Methodist University, Stephen F. Austin and Oklahoma State University.
Floyd decided to inform the EPS school board now, so members have plenty of time to conduct a search for his replacement.
“I’m sure he will help us make a good decision, but I hate to see him go,” Simpson said.
Floyd said he wishes the next superintendent success.
“I pray that the next superintendent will be able to build on the successes we have accomplished over these past nine years,” he said, “but also press on to even greater achievements in the future.”
During his time in Enid, Floyd has been active in many community organizations, including Leadership Greater Enid, board member of Greater Enid Chamber of Commerce, board member and campaign chairman of the United Way of Northwest Oklahoma, Denny Price Family YMCA board, board member of Garfield County Board of Health and a 2016-17 class member of Leadership Oklahoma.
