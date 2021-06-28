KINGFISHER, Okla. — Two highways in the Kingfisher area were closed for a time Monday after heavy rain caused flash flooding in Kingfisher County.
U.S. 81 was closed north of Kingfisher, and Oklahoma 33 was closed in town from 9th west to Elk Avenue.
Monday night, Steve Loftis, Kingfisher County Emergency Management director, said both highways were open after the water receded.
There was a chance of more rain in the area Monday night, so it was possible the highways could be closed again.
"It depends on how fast and heavy it comes down," Loftis said about 8 p.m. Monday. "If they are closed, it will not be for very long."
No homes or businesses in Kingfisher were affected by the flooding, he said.
National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for much of Kingfisher County at 4:04 p.m. Monday, then issued another flood warning at 6:32 p.m. to last until 10:30 p.m. Monday. The warning included Kingfisher County and the east central portion of Blaine County.
The flooding could affect "small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low-lying areas," according to NWS.
As of 8 p.m. Monday, the Mesonet weather-recording station at Kingfisher had measured 3.17 inches of rain in the past 24 hours, 4.58 inches in the past two days and 5.80 inches in the past three days.
NWS forecasts more rain for the Kingfisher area. There is a 70% chance of rain through Tuesday, with a 40-60% chance extending into Friday.
Parts of Garfield County were included in a flood advisory issued at 3:01 p.m. Monday by NWS. Minor flooding was possible.
The forecast for Enid includes the likelihood of more rain through the rest of the week. There is a 70% chance of rain through Tuesday night, dropping to 50% Wednesday, then increasing to 60% on Thursday.
High temperatures are expected in the 80s.
