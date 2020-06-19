'Flash Gordon' actor appearing at 3rd annual Enid Comic Con

"Flash Gordon" is coming to Enid Comic Con.
Stride Bank Center announced Friday the first ever celebrity guest appearance at an Enid Comic Con.
Appearing at the 3rd Annual Enid Comic Con Aug. 1-2, 2020, will be Sam J. Jones. The actor has more than 65 films and hundreds of television shows to his credit. He is best known for the starring role in "Flash Gordon," "The Spirit," "The Highwayman," "Stargate SG-1" and for his memorable comedic appearances in "Ted" and "Ted 2."
Also for 2020, Jones has joined his former cast member for the once-in-a-lifetime 40th Anniversary Flash Gordon Reunion World Tour, appearing together in multiple cities throughout the globe. Sam will be appearing at both days of Enid Comic Con.
Tickets are on sale now and are $10 per day.
