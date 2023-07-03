ENID, Okla. — It will be a day of fun, frivolity and fireworks Tuesday as the city of Enid celebrates the Fourth of July with several activities.
Most of the activities locally are sponsored by the city. The Independence Day Holiday Celebration will kick off at 5:30 a.m. with the annual fishing derby in Meadowlake Park.
All fishing derby participants must register and check in before going to their fishing post. Registration will begin at 5 a.m. at Pavilion 4 on the north side of the park. The derby will be 5:30-11 a.m. Fish weigh-in will be at 10:30 a.m.
At noon, paddle boats will be offered through 9 p.m.
Families can come out to Meadowlake Park to enjoy concessions, sno-cones and miniature golf starting at noon and lasting until 10 p.m.
The rides will be open 6-9 p.m. Park visitors also can enjoy watermelon starting at 7 p.m.
The main event begins at 8:30 p.m. when Enid Symphony Orchestra will perform under the direction of Douglas Newell, music director. The theme of the performance is “Superheroes” and will transition into the annual fireworks set to begin around 9:30 p.m.
Parking is available along the north side of the park for only those vehicles with disabled license plates or placards, members of Enid Symphony Orchestra or workers for the Kiwanis rides and concession stands. The old GEFCO Inc. parking lot, east of Meadowlake Park, at 2215 S. Van Buren, is available for public parking during the events.
Freedom Plains Park, the old movie drive-in location which is being restored and revitalized as a park, also will be open to the public for viewing the fireworks show at Meadowlake Park.
Attendees may bring their own chairs, blankets or tents and also their own food and drinks. There will be a bonfire for people to cook hot dogs or s’mores. Coolers also are welcome; however, everyone is encouraged to be courteous and clean up after themselves.
There are no restrooms available at Freedom Plains Park.
Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center also will be open regular hours, museum officials said. A temporary exhibit exploring racial segregation during World War II is open, as well as the other exhibits.
