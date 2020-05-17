Members at First Presbyterian Church staged a surprise drive-by parade Saturday, to celebrate the Rev. Andrew Long earning his doctorate of ministry.
Long graduated from Louisville Presbyterian Theological Seminary with his doctoral degree in an online ceremony Saturday morning, but said he was surprised by the parade.
Dozens of cars processed past the front of the church, many of them decorated with signs, balloons and streamers, all to the sound of horns, bells and a loudspeaker playing “Pomp and Circumstance.”
Saturday’s ceremony was the culmination of four years of studying and writing for the doctorate. Long came to First Presbyterian from his hometown of Baltimore, Md., in 2012, after completing seminary at Princeton University.
The focus of Long’s doctoral work was on pastoral care, worship, and especially how worship can help people through trauma.
“It’s really hard to measure how worship helps us through trauma,” Long said, “but worship certainly is a benefit for people who have experienced trauma, as long as that worship is sensitive to what they’ve experienced.”
Long said the work that went into completing the doctoral degree “reinforced for me again I am doing what God has called me to do.”
Katie Long said she saw firsthand how her husband’s doctoral studies in trauma-informed pastoral care can be applied, when her father and his grandmother died during his time in the program.
“Andrew was able to lead both families through grieving those losses, and also to see that death is not the end,” Katie said. “It’s been comforting to experience the benefits of his studies firsthand, and to see him lead in pastoral care.”
Long credited his family and church members for supporting him and filling in when needed while he completed his studies.
“I couldn’t have done it without the support of the church and my family,” Long said. “It was definitely a group effort.”
Long said he hopes to turn his doctoral thesis into a book, so he can share with other pastors what he’s learned about leading the faithful through trauma.
First Presbyterian currently still is hosting services online, with a small number of people coming to the church on Saturdays to see the filming of the service. Long said he expects to get back to in-person worship at the church in early July.
