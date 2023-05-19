ENID, Okla. — Mackie Planetarium on the Northern Oklahoma College Enid campus will present the first show of summer at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 1, 2023.
The night sky over Enid will be presented, showing prominent constellations in the Northwest Oklahoma early evening sky. Constellations Leo and Ursa Major are visible in the early evening.
Most of the planets are near the sun this month, said astronomy instructor Fritz Osell, who said the planetarium will simulate dimming sunlight to show locations of planets Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Uranus in the afternoon sky. Visitors will be able to see which of the zodiac constellations the sun and planets are visiting this month.
Osell said that visitors will go on a journey through time from the beginning of the universe through the present and 3,000 years into the future.
The planetarium has installed a new projection system, and the shows will be much brighter this summer, he said.
There is no charge for the Planetarium show, but donations of non-perishable food items for Our Daily Bread and Loaves and Fishes food pantries are accepted.
The Planetarium is located on the east side of the campus, off Michael Hedges Blvd., between Randolph and Maine.
