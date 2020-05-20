Firefighters respond to blaze at Atwoods

Enid Fire Department responded Wednesday to a report of a fire between Atwoods Ranch and Home and Atwoods Distributing.
Fire Marshal Ken Helms said the 1:23 p.m. call reported burning pallets of cardboard in the area between the store and the distribution center on Garland.
He said the waste cardboard had been bundled and was awaiting disposal when it ignited. He said firefighters had difficulty reaching the area where the pallets were, but once they did, they had the fire extinguished quickly.
