ENID, Okla. — Garfield County’s emergency management director is urging people to be careful with fire as most of Oklahoma has been placed in a Red Flag Warning for Friday, March 31, 2023.
“Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will contribute to extreme fire behavior,” National Weather Service stated in the warning.
The warning is for 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday. Wind gusts from the west-southwest could top 50 mph in Northwest Oklahoma on Friday, according to NWS, with sustained wind from 20 to 35 mph.
Northwest Oklahoma has been in some level of drought for the last several years, said Mike Honigsberg, certified director of Enid/Garfield County Emergency Management.
“Due to this situation, the area is very dry,” he said. Even during the growing season in which we are entering, the green grasses and other foliage are very dry. These grasses and plants are grasping at any moisture they can get.
“We are in an exceptional drought as we have been for most of the winter. When these conditions exist, the fire danger increases. Weather conditions make a huge difference when making determinations for the fire danger. Low humidity, wind and warm temps all play a part in the danger. The dry line will be a factor along with a cold front and a storm system out to the west. These systems are not synced well for our normal possible severe weather, so each system will probably come through separately thus causing these conditions.”
“In my fire district as chief for the Hillsdale-Carrier Fire District in Northwest Garfield County, our plan if something does break out especially near or in the Nine Mile Canyon area, we would fight fire as best we can around the canyons and protect homes and important out buildings, as it would be too dangerous and hot to get close to the higher flames,” Honigsberg said.” If it’s in the canyons where driving is impossible, we would call for air support. Resources would come to us from our surrounding departments and counties for the assistance we would need. If air support was warranted, we would call our state forestry division and make that request. They have some resources already staged in the Woodward area.”
Similar plans will be in place in the rest of the county, too, he said.
“We ask that anyone wanting to burn to please abstain from controlled burning when winds are above 15 mph and I will state this, no controlled burning through this weekend,” he said. “Overall, use extreme caution while utilizing anything related to fire and call 911 immediately if you see smoke or fire. A quick response could save your property and possibly your life.”
