Firefighters looking to earn a certification in incident command are invited to register for a three-day training session at Oklahoma State University-Oklahoma City.
The Incident Command Simulation Evaluation certification program will be offered at the university Aug. 11-13, at the school’s Community Impact Center, 930 N. Portland.
The training session, part of the Blue Card Training program, is designed to instruct, train, evaluate and certify firefighters who serve in the role of incident commander during emergency and hazard zone operations.
Attendees will learn common radio communication, strategy and tactics so fire departments from different cities or fire stations can work together on an emergency scene.
Trainees must complete the online portion of the Blue Card program prior to enrolling for the on-campus training.
More information about the online segment can be found at www.bshifter.com.
Once trainees complete the Blue Card online training they can register for the on-campus portion at http://apply.osuokc.edu/register/bluecardaug2020.
Attendees will be responsible for their own lodging and food. More information is available at www.osuo kc.edu/tdc/bluecard.
