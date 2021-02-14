POND CREEK, Okla. — Fire destroyed two homes in Pond Creek early Sunday.
A post on the Pond Creek Fire Department & EMS Facebook page confirmed the fire.
"Residents of Pond Creek," the post reads. "The fire on the corner of Broadway and Cherokee is contained but will smolder and smoke for a while. Unfortunately because of the severe cold and snow we are not able to fully put out the hot spots."
Reports on social media indicate no one was injured. Residents in Pond Creek reached out on Facebook seeking donations for one man who was displaced by the fire.
The News & Eagle has reached out to Fire Chief Justin Bentley for comment.
Pond Creek resident Jessica Bailey shared video and photos of the fire with the News & Eagle.
